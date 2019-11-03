COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a driver and two passengers have been arrested after a police chase Monday morning on Broad River Road.

Izaiah Marshall, 18, the driver of the stolen vehicle, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, violation of beginner's permit, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule V narcotic.

Erquavius Jones, 19, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule V narcotics.

A 16-year-old, who also was in the car, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule V narcotic. The teen's name is being withheld, because he is being charged as minor.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 3000 block of Broad River Road around 10 a.m. When deputies found the vehicle, the driver would not stop for their blue lights.

The chase ended in the 1500 block of Broad River Road, where deputies say they the suspects jumped out of the vehicle without properly putting the car in park. The vehicle rolled forward and hit a parked car, causing minor damage. No one was injured, according to deputies.

WLTX