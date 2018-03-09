Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Most people are making plans to enjoy Labor Day at a cookout or by a pool, but the day was created to get laborers and blue-collar workers to spend their hard-earned money.

In honor of their hard work, money expert Steven M. Hughes from Know Money Inc. shares three ways that workers can increase their income:

Take Advantage of Education - One way to increase your income is by increasing your skills. Midlands Technical College and other local technical schools have skills-based certificate and degree programs that receive grant funding and may be little to no money out-of-pocket.

Also, get a library card from Richland Library. This gives you free access to Lynda.com, an educational website that many use to increase their skills and cash in. Research SC DEW - SC Department of employment and workforce provides resources for training like Incumbent Worker Training (IWT). IWT helps you and the employer grow. The SC DEW provides funds to the IWT to help companies stay ahead of the game or get caught up in regards to technology and training for their employees. Talk About Money At Work - As you add skills and experience to yourself, you become more valuable. Ask your employer about ways to increase your income and confirm a clear path for you to make more money. In some cases, employees aren't being paid fairly.

You may want to open a conversation directly with coworkers you can trust, or speak to HR about salary ranges for your position.

For more money advice, reach out to Know Money Inc.

© 2018 WLTX