Three years after Allen Benedict Court tragedy, changes have been made

Two men lost their lives inside units at the complex back in January of 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday marked a somber anniversary, as it's now been three years since two men died at the Allen Benedict Court Apartments in Columbia.

Derrick Roper, 30, and Calvin Witherspoon Jr., 61, died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a gas leak back on January 17, 2019. More than 400 people living at the complex were also evacuated.

In wake of the incident, there was an investigation but it concluded that no criminal charges would be filed. The authority did plead to several code violations in 2020.

Several lawsuits also were filed by both the family of the victims and of other residents who were displaced.

Since that time, there have been changes. Congress passed as part of other legislation a new requirement for smoke alarms and fire detectors to be in every public housing unit.

There was a change in leadership at the Columbia Housing Authority, which had authority over Allen Benedict, when Ivory Mathews took over as chief executive officer. She replaced Gilbert Walker, who retired after 40 years at the organization.

Several board members also resigned.

The site was vacant for more the two and a half years, but last October, demolition of the property began. A new set of housing is set to go in its place.