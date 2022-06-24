Thunderstorms roll through Fairfield County leaving damage behind

"I had hunkered down with the dog in a doorway cause I didn't know what was going on. It was scary," Beth Jenkins, Fairfield county resident said.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County residents Beth and John Jenkins woke up Friday morning to an unfamiliar scene in their front and back yards.

"It looks like a war zone almost," said Beth Jenkins said. They live off of Newberry Road.

They were hit hard by the thunderstorms and hail that rolled through Fairfield County Thursday night.

"The hail, the wind, it was like a white out," Jenkins said. "The rain was coming down so hard and the wind was horrific. And the trees, they just looked like they were going to snap and come up. We have a lot of trees, but we've never had anything this bad."

Plant pots were shattered and turned upside down. Their front yard fountain was knocked over and tree limbs were everywhere.

"I had hunkered down with the dog in a doorway cause I didn't know what was going on," Jenkins said. "It was scary."

Now, they're picking up the pieces.

"Just start slowly removing the limbs, packing stuff up that's trash to take, to remove. A lot of stuff was just blown all around and so looking for stuff and seeing where it wound up. Stuff from one side of the house is now on the other side," Jenkins said.

Although nature wasn't kind, Beth had a great attitude.