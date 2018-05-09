Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lights go on and rides get powered up for the 2018 South Carolina State Fair in October, but tickets are on sale now.

Admission tickets, ride vouchers and concert tickets are available for the fair starting Wednesday. To get discounted tickets ($7) and vouchers ($25), make your purchases by October 9.

During the fair, which runs from October 10-21 at the fairgrounds at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard, tickets are $10 and ride vouchers are $30 (vouchers are $35 on weekend).

Also on sale Wednesday: tickets for the Pepsi Grandstand concert series featuring Scotty McCreery, Bret Michaels, Trace Adkins, Fantasia, The Temptations & The Four Tops and Jeremy Camp & Matthew West. This year, two free shows are also included with admission: Tokyo Joe and La Poderosa Banda San Juan.

To get your tickets, visit scstatefair.org, participating Circle K stores and the fair’s Early Bird Ticket Window at 1200 Rosewood Drive.

Also, keep your eye out for FRED, a mobile ticket booth that will be making stops around the Midlands through October 9. Visit findfred.org for locations and dates.

