Sen. Scott, Gov. McMaster discuss 'Justice Act' for police reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott and Gov. Henry McMaster will discuss Scott's new bill to reform criminal justice in the country.

The two are set to make remarks in Charleston Monday afternoon.

Scott introduced 'The Justice Act' last week which addresses the issue of police reform across the country. The bill provides not only resources for more training but oversight and accountability for law enforcement.

Scott said the Walter Scott killing in 2015 in North Charleston played a role in leading him to craft this legislation.

"Five years ago, I started this journey after the Walter Scott shooting in North Charleston," Scott said. "A man was shot in the back five times and then there was a false police report that brought us to a conclusion that was inconsistent with reality, period. Had we had the type of resources in place, I think we can prevent more of these deaths and certainly have enhanced penalties for falsified police reports."

Scott said his bill and the other police reform bills have a lot of similarities - such as banning chokehold and actually providing more resources to police departments around the country. He said those resources will be used to improve data collection.. training and de-escalating certain situations.