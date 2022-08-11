Tim Tebow in town for inspirational message

Columbia Mayor Rickenmann presented a key to the city to the former Fireflies player.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heisman trophy winner, former Columbia Fireflies baseball player, first round draft pick and all around nice guy Tim Tebow visited Columbia Thursday night for some inspirational speaking.

The event, held at Shandon Baptist Church, brought together Tebow, local coaches and athletes to talk about how their faith has guided them through their careers.

He shared his experiences as an athlete and talked about how he was encouraged by the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) through their camps and Bible studies.

The event sold over 1,900 tickets as those from all over the Midlands came to hear him speak.

The event was a fundraiser for the Midlands Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Tebow ended by reminding those who came that the negative things people believe about themselves are not true and that they are wonderfully made in God’s image.