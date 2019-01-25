LEXINGTON, South Carolina — Have you wanted to be a police officer or at least get a better understanding of police work.

The Lexington Police Department is currently seeking applicants for the upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy. The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Academy is to provide an opportunity for attendees to gain a better understanding of the day to day operations of the Lexington Police Department, increase knowledge of law enforcement objectives, and to build stronger partnerships with the Town of Lexington community.

The Citizen’s Police Academy Spring 2019 session will begin on March 12, 2019 and will meet on Tuesday evenings for nine weeks, with a week off for spring break. Classes will be held at the Lexington Police Department’s training facility with some off site locations visited as well. Classes will meet at 6:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m. each night.

The Lexington Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy graduation ceremony will be on May 14, 2019 and will be held at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex.

The course instruction will be administered by Lexington Police Department personnel and will include an overview of police operations and organization with presentations on the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Office of Professional Standards, Special Operations Division, and highlight the various specialized units within the department as well.

Qualified applicants must be eighteen years of age, a resident or business owner in the Town of Lexington and successfully submit to a background check to be completed by the department. Applications can be downloaded on the Lexington Police Department website and the Citizens Police Academy class is limited to 25 participants.

For those in the Town of Lexington community who are looking for ways to give back, the Volunteers In Police Services (V.I.P.S.) program provides the opportunity to work with officers at special events and to be an ambassador of the Lexington Police Department.

Graduation from the Citizen’s Police Academy class is also a prerequisite for consideration in becoming a member of the Volunteering in Policing Services (V.I.P.S.) group. More information on the V.I.P.S. program can be found on the Lexington Police Department website.