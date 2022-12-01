Missing child Aspen Jeter: What we know about the search

Law enforcement across SC and part of NC searching for missing 5-year-old and her father.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Thanksgiving Day, Orangeburg deputies arrived at a woman's home on Louise Drive to do a wellness check. As they made their way inside they found 46-year-old, Crystal Jumper dead with her child, 5-year-old daughter, Aspen Jeter nowhere to be found.

On Friday, November 25, the sheriff's department sent out a notification that the girl was missing.

"This is a very sensitive case, and we can't do anything to jeopardize the integrity of the case," said Orangeburg Sheriff, Leroy Ravenell.

On Wednesday, November 30, several new pieces of information broke in the case as well.

In an autopsy, the Orangeburg County Coroner found that the Jumper died from a gunshot wound. A neighbor of the family says she is feeling uneasy after learning what happened.

"Just hoping, wishing, and praying that they find this little girl, and you know I really hate what happened with the young lady," said Yolanda Johnson.

Orangeburg deputies are now looking for the father of Aspen Jeter, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter in connection to the theft of the mother's car.

The father was reportedly seen on surveillance video with the girl in a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, North Carolina area.

The car they were in is described as a blue Mazda 6 with the tag SVK-760.

As of Wednesday, the search for the father and daughter is ongoing.

News 19 checked in with law enforcement agencies in the Fayetteville area but none confirmed a coordinated search. Orangeburg County Sheriff Ravenell says he only has one thing on his mind right now.

"My main thing is to get this girl back home safe," he said.

Law enforcement asks that if you see Jeter, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately. Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: