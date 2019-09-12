ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Coroner's office has identified the body found by bridge maintenance workers as a missing woman from Santee.

The coroner identified the body as 55-year-old Tina Marie Williamson, who was last seen on November 17, 2019.

Her body was found just after 10 a.m. on Friday off Five Chop Road near Highway 176 (State Road).

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, December 9.