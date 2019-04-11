FLORENCE, S.C. — A Pee Dee organization that fights homelessness is working to build a village of tiny houses in Florence.

The House of Hope of the Pee Dee is working to raise money for the project, a press release from the group says.

The village would be put on their property on Darlington Street. The city has already approved a zoning change related to the project, the group’s newsletter said.

The 23-home village will be built in two stages. The first set of homes will be designed to house women and children, while the second phase will accommodate men and men with children.

The group has partnered with several Pee Dee radio stations, which are helping to get the word out about the fundraiser

The goal is to raise $125,000 by December 15.

Donations to the project can be made here.



RELATED: Church builds tiny homes for recovering addicts

RELATED: Tiny Houses, Big Impact