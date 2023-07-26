Tips on how seniors can combat photosensitivity caused by prescriptions

A Orangeburg pharmacist says for seniors in particular, photosensitivity is a common side effect from antibiotics and other prescription drugs.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — While sunbathing may be an enjoyable pastime for many during the summer months, it could be dangerous for senior citizens.

According to medical experts that's because they are among the most vulnerable for skin cancer.

Jennifer Wimberly is a pharmacist serving seniors at the Orangeburg Senior Helping Center.

“I think just them being more sensitive to drugs in general puts them more at risk for having side effects," said Wimberly.

She says for seniors in particular, photosensitivity is a common side effect from antibiotics and other prescription drugs they're taking.

“It does not always affect everybody but it is important to know what to do to prevent the symptoms that can occur if you’re on a drug that causes photosensitivity," said Wimberly.

To combat this issue, she suggests seniors take extra measures to protect themselves from the sun's harmful rays.

She says things like staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen with at least SPF 30 are some great ways to seniors can protect themselves from UV radiation. When in direct contact with the sun, she also suggests seniors wear layers to alleviate photosensitivity and prevent other potential sun damage.