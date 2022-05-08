Lee Simmons Jr., 32, died at the scene and his 11-year-old son, who was in the backseat, witnessed the tragic accident. The boy was treated for minor injuries.

HOUSTON — Five children lost their father Thursday night in a horrific accident on the North Freeway in Spring.

A tire flew off a large truck on I-45 north near Louetta, bounced off the hood of the victim's car and crashed through his windshield. The force of the impact sheared off part of the vehicle's roof.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Lee Simmons Jr., died in front of his 11-year-old son who was riding in the backseat.

His family says the little boy is currently in the hospital after being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Christina Simmons said on Lee's GoFundMe page that she and her husband also have a 22-month-old and an 8-month-old. Lee was also the father of two other children, a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old.

"We are in need of prayers and support of our family, friends and kind individuals to help us bury Lee and care for the kids," Christina said. "Five children will be without a father!"

Lee's family described him as a hardworking father.

"All my niece could say yesterday was how much she was going to miss him because of what a great father and great husband that he was," said Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Lee's aunt-in-law. "We're heartbroken as a family, we're heartbroken."

Authorities said the big rig driver stayed on the scene until officers arrived. It's unclear right now if charges will be filed.

Christina said their family will be taking action to ensure there's justice for Lee.

If you would like to donate to help Lee's family pay for his funeral services, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.

Meanwhile, deputies say the truck's maintenance is being reviewed to determine if it was an accident or if someone was at fault.