COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several buildings and homes suffered extensive damage at the hands of flooding from the October 2015 flood.

One of the lingering reminders of the flood devastation has stood at the corner of Crowson and Garners Ferry roads since the flooding. Until Monday, when the building was demolished. So, what now?

Following the flood, the City of Columbia purchased several affected homes and other property, including the former Title Loans property, through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program assistance from FEMA.

That assistance now requires Columbia to demolish the purchased structures and "return the land to green space in perpetuity," according to a report.