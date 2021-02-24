x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Two employees injured in Sumter County business fire

Photos and video from the scene showed thick black smoke and a ball of fire
Credit: Sumter Fire Department

SUMTER, S.C. — Two employees at a Sumter County cleaning plant suffered injuries after a large fire Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze took place at TK Tank Services on Boulevard Road. 

Photos and video from the scene showed thick black smoke and a ball of fire coming from the building. 

According to Sumter Fire Division Chief Joey Duggan, the fire started with a skid-steer loader had a malfunction, catching nearby materials on fire. The fire then spread to a container filled with oil and water and also burned a truck on the site. 

Duggan said two employees were burned and were taken to the hospital. Duggan said it appears their injuries are non life-threatening. No other injuries were reported. 

The fire is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damage. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES:

RELATED: Tiger Woods suffers 'multiple leg injuries' in rollover crash

RELATED: Dominion Energy proposes new solar energy fees in South Carolina