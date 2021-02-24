Two employees injured in Sumter County business fire

Photos and video from the scene showed thick black smoke and a ball of fire

SUMTER, S.C. — Two employees at a Sumter County cleaning plant suffered injuries after a large fire Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze took place at TK Tank Services on Boulevard Road.

Photos and video from the scene showed thick black smoke and a ball of fire coming from the building.

According to Sumter Fire Division Chief Joey Duggan, the fire started with a skid-steer loader had a malfunction, catching nearby materials on fire. The fire then spread to a container filled with oil and water and also burned a truck on the site.

Duggan said two employees were burned and were taken to the hospital. Duggan said it appears their injuries are non life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The fire is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damage.