COLUMBIA, S.C. — July 31 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day.

According to the United States Department of Transportation heatstroke remains to be the number one vehicle-related killer of children outside of car crashes.

Heatstroke is caused by your body overheating. The symptoms of heatstroke can vary but the most common symptoms are an elevated body temperature, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin and a change in sweating.

The best thing to do when someone is having a heatstroke is to get professional help by dialing 911. Next, get the person indoors to cool them down as fast as possible.

Since 1998, more than 790 children across the United States have died from heatstroke after being left in a hot car.

In 2018, 52 children died from heatstroke in the United States. 2018 was the highest number of hot car deaths on record.

In May 2019, a Four-year-old child died in Richland County after he wandered back into his family's car after they got out of the vehicle.

The child was from Maryland and was reportedly in town visiting relatives. His death was the first hot car death in South Carolina in 2019 and the first in Richland County since 2015.

Experts say some of the best way to prevent these kinds of tragedies are to practice building a routine while a child is in the car.

Some routine tips include never leaving a child alone in a car, leaving a shoe or cell phone in the backseat and looking into the vehicle before locking the doors and walking away.

Some automakers are also helping drivers by adding safety measures of their own to help prevent hot car deaths.

This includes installing alarms that notify the driver there is still someone in the backseat by sounding the alarm as the driver is walking away.