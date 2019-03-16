A toddler is back with his mother after he was spotted walking on a highway all by himself.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office began receiving calls about the toddler around 2 a.m. Saturday. They were able to locate him a short time later on Highway 29 at Welcome Road in Williamston.

Several attempts were made to contact the child's parents, including a reverse 911. However, the boy was only able to give limited information, and they weren't able to find his home.

After being taken into emergency protective custody, and turned over to the SC Department of Social Services, the boy's mother was located.

He has been released to his mother, but an investigation continues into the circumstance surrounding the incident.