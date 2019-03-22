COLUMBIA, S.C. — (WLTX) -- Columbia Police are investigating after a mother and her toddler were struck by a vehicle in downtown Columbia. It left the 3-year-old dead and the 23-year-old mother with serious injuries.

"I heard a big boom and I looked over towards the post office and I heard a lot of hollering and shouting," neighbor Charles Thomas said.

On Thursday afternoon the mother and her three-year-old had just crossed the road at the intersection of Duke Avenue and Lamar Street. The mother was helping her toddler get back on her bike when a car ran off the road striking them.

RELATED: 3-year-old dies after being hit by car in Columbia

"It was very sad the first thing I notice was a little bicycle, half of it in the road and half of it by the victims it was shocking, very sad, neighbor Kevin Edwards.

The little girl died from the trauma and the mother has serious injuries. The three year old has been identified as Jayana Summers.

Thomas said he has never seen anything like this in their area.

"It's sad like I said because I have grandkids," Thomas said. "All my kids are grown but I have grandkids and I even send my grandkids over to the store and for not paying attention or whatever you doing for something like this to occur is ridiculous."

The driver who hit the family was immediately detained at the scene. The driver was a male and also crashed into a utility pole after he hit the mother and daughter.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating but say tiredness could have contributed to the collision. Officers conducted a sobriety test but Chief Holbrook said speed did not seem to be a factor.

"Very concerning when things like this happen in your neighborhood and my heart pours out to the family," Thomas said.

CPD is waiting for the toxicology report results and will discuss the case with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office.