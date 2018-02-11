Mount Pleasant, SC (WLTX) - An alleged sexual predator from Los Angeles, recently added to a high priority fugitive FBI list, was recently seen in South Carolina.

About two weeks ago, 47-year-old Greg Alyn Carlson was spotted around Mount Pleasant where he is known to have ties, according to the FBI.

Carlson was added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list on September 27 by the FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge Paul D. Delacourt and LA Police Chief Michael Moore.

“Greg Alyn Carlson joins the notorious Top Ten list because he is considered an enemy to the public and we believe his violence may escalate," Delacourt said.

The 'armed and extremely dangerous' suspect is accused of using a weapon while sexually assaulting a woman during a burglary in July 2017 in the Los Angeles area. Carlson was arrested and charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon. However, he was released after posting bond, then fled to South Carolina.

In 2017, Carlson left South Carolina with a stolen handgun, rental car and significant amount of cash and traveled to Hoover, Alabama. On November 22, 2017, he led police on a high-speed chase in Alabama. He was then seen in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach in Florida later in November 2017.

A federal warrant was issued for Carlson on December 12, 2017, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in a criminal complaint. The FBI believes Carlson may be responsible for additional sexual assaults. To report an incident, call 213-486-6910.

Investigators believe he may be in, or traveling through, the following states:

South Carolina

North Carolina

Georgia

Florida

Alabama

Texas

However, investigators do believe Carlson may have also crossed the border.

Carlson, who may be in possession of a stolen pistol, is described as being a white male with graying brown hair, green eyes about 5 feet 11 inches weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen in a stolen rental car: a white, four-door 2017 Hyundai Accent. The state license plate, along with its number, is unclear, but investigators believe it may be a stolen plate.

FBI Columbia

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information should call the FBI Los Angeles Field Office at 888-226-8443.

