The National Weather Service reports a tornado touched down on Fort Jackson during a series of storms on March 3, 2019.

Officials say the tornado touched down about a half a mile southeast of the intersection of Percival and Alpine Roads, on Woodfields drive around 7:33 p.m. before traveling 0.6 miles to Fort Jackson.

Multiple pine trees were uprooted and snapped in the vicinity of Park Rd near Gills Creek.

The tornado registered as an EF-1, meaning estimated peak winds were between 86 and 110 mph. The NWS estimates they peaked at 95 mph.

The maximum width of the storm was 200 yards.

No injuries were reported as a result of this tornado.

The National Weather Service reports Fort Jackson personnel surveyed the damage on base and provided that information to them.

In total, the NWS reports six tornadoes touched down that day. They were in Evans, GA, Edgefield Co., Red Bank, Lexington and Columbia.

NWS

