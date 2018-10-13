Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed a tornado touched down early Thursday morning near Eastover.

The tornado developed as Tropical Storm Michael moved through area.

According to the weather service, the tornado touched down near Joe Collins Road. It uprooted several trees, and continued across Reynolds Road. The tornado uprooted a large hardwood tree and and blocked the road.

It continued northward and caused tree damage on Hallwood Road and Alice Johnson Road. Several more trees were uprooted on Henry Street before the tornado dissappated.

The weather service estimated the maximum wind speed to be 90 mph. This would be an EF1 on the EF-Scale.

There were no injuries with this tornado.

