Beshear says 20 travel trailers will be move-in ready by tomorrow in western Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayfield and Dawson Springs are expected to get 10 travel trailers each to start moving families out of temporary housing after they had been displaced by the December tornadoes.

The Mayfield Mobile Home Community will receive 10, and the other 10 will go to the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park campground according to Thursday's news release from the Governor's office.

A total of 200 travel trailers were purchased as part of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, according to Monday's news release.

Gov. Andy Beshear said this will provide medium-term housing for Kentuckians. "We will be placing individuals in these temporary trailers who are not eligible for FEMA Direct Housing or sheltering from another agency or provider and priority will be given to families with school-age children," said Beshear.

Beshear said they are also focusing on people who are at a Kentucky State Park or hotel outside of their home community.

Additionally, the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund will be used to add 20% on top of what the Federal Emergency Management Agency awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters.

So far, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved nearly $36 million in federal assistance.

As far as debris removal goes, Beshear said rebuilding will take a long time.

“Remember, we’ve got to dig in knowing that this is going to take a lot of time because of how destructive these storms are. Let’s not get frustrated, and let’s not attack those that are out there cleaning it up,” said Beshear. “It’s the level of damage that creates the length of debris removal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates more than 4.6 million cubic yards of debris and that is like nothing that most – of even them – have ever seen before.”

That 4.6 million-cubic yards of debris means about 24.5% has been removed according to the Engineers.

