Here's the latest updates on tornadoes, storm damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As predicted, South Carolina is getting a wave of severe weather, and with that comes with the threat of tornadoes.

Already the National Weather Service has issued several tornado warnings. Anyone in an area that receives a tornado warning should seek shelter immediately.

Already a large, destructive tornado has been confirmed in Allendale County. The National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency in that area. There are already reports of damage in that area. That same cell was moving through Bamberg County and could be on its way to Orangeburg County.

In addition to any warnings that have been issued, a tornado watch has been issued for Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Lee, Sumter, Clarendon until 9 PM

A tornado warning means a tornado has been observed on the ground or has been indicated by radar. Anyone in that area should seek cover immediately! A tornado watch means a tornado could potentially form in that area and people should be on the lookout for rapidly changing conditions.

4:24 PM - Tornado warning continues in Orangeburg County until 5 PM. If you are in the path TAKE SHELTER NOW.

We are conitnuing to track a tornado warning including Bamberg and Orangeburg counties until 5PM if you are in the path TAKE SHELTER NOW. #SCwx #CAEwx #WLTXwx @WLTX pic.twitter.com/anfKv8ehoY — Cory Smith (@wxcory) April 5, 2022

4:10 PM - Flooded streets in part of Columbia

The intersection of Main and Whaley Street near the USC campus has flooded. That is an intersection that frequently floods when heavy rains falls in a short amount of time.

🚧Traffic Notification 🚧 The intersection of Main & Whaley is closed due to flooding. #ColumbiaPDSC officers will monitor the situation through the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/K7liig5qNE — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 5, 2022

4:02 PM - New tornado warning in Orangeburg County

This one is for southern Orangeburg County for Branchville and Rowesville. This is the same storm that produced a confirmed tornado in Allendale County. A tornado emergency was declared in Allendale because the tornado is believed to be large. There are already damage reports down there.

3:52 PM - Earlier tornado warnings expire

Tornado warnings that were in effect for Newberry and Orangeburg Counties have now expired.

3:39 PM - Newberry County Sheriff gives update

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says there have been no reports of damage at this time but there is street level flooding. A tornado warning had been issued in the area Tuesday afternoon.

3:12 PM: Tornado Watch issued for the Midlands

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the Midlands and the entire CSRA until 9pm. A watch means that the potential for severe thunderstorms including tornadoes are possible. We have already issued multiple warnings this afternoon. Stay weather aware! #SCWx #GAWx #CAEWx pic.twitter.com/fI6mDWblxP — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 5, 2022

3:08 PM - Tornado warning: for part of Orangeburg County

This warning is for extreme western Orangeburg County and is in effect until 3:45 PM

Tornado Warning including Williston SC, Elko SC, Windsor SC until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/guwdOwNjSq — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 5, 2022

3:05 PM - Tornado warning issued in Newberry County

A tornado warning has been issued for Newberry County until 3:45 p.m. That includes the cities of Newberry and Silverstreet.