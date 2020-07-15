Tow truck driver killed after striking parked car on I-26

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after an accident on I-26 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Matt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2018 Freightliner tow truck was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a 2007 Dodge parked in the emergency lane on the right side of the road.

After striking the car, the tow truck went into the treeline, struck a tree and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released by the Newberry County Coroner.