Tow truck driver killed after striking parked car on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after an accident on I-26 Tuesday afternoon.
According to Cpl. Matt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2018 Freightliner tow truck was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a 2007 Dodge parked in the emergency lane on the right side of the road.
After striking the car, the tow truck went into the treeline, struck a tree and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the driver has not yet been released by the Newberry County Coroner.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.