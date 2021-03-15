Bowman set to reopen three facilities

Bowman Nature Park, Bowman Banquet Hall and the Bowman Intercity Park are expected to reopen at the end of the month.

BOWMAN, S.C. — The Town of Bowman is anticipating a return to normal, one year after the pandemic began a year ago.

"We closed down everything last March," said Mayor Patsy Rhett. "It's been a full swing. We closed down, and here's March again; we're anticipating reopening soon, but very slowly."

Bowman Nature Park, Bowman Banquet Hall and the Bowman Intercity Park are expected to reopen at the end of the month after city leaders closed the facilities last March to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"People were used to coming here to use the banquet hall facility," said Mayor Rhett. "Those were some of the things that brought funds to our town. During that time, it felt rushed. It was essential for us to keep people separated. It was the best thing to do at that time."

The mayor says the decision to reopen those three facilities came after the vaccine rollout and the recent decrease in our state's positive cases of COVID-19.

One resident says the plan to start reopening the town is a morale booster for the citizens.