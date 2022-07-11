New proposed trash pickup aims to make Eutawville cleaner place to live

This service would be required for Eutawville residents at a cost of $19 monthly.

Example video title will go here for this video

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — A new proposed trash pickup service aims to make the Town of Eutawville a cleaner place to live.

“There has never been a trash pickup in the town of Eutawville," said Mayor Brandon Weatherford.

However, this could change according to Weatherford. He says for years, it's been up to residents to take their trash to the nearest dumps located several miles out of town and the cost of those trips adds up.

“I would think by the time you drive to the trash dump probably twice a week, for a month, that’s roughly ten days and you’re gonna drive to the trash dump. If you say one gallon of gas each time at two dollars and roughly fifty cents and you start adding that up that’s roughly 25 dollars," said Weatherford.

The town is working with Eutawville-based waste service company Disposal Solutions on this proposed partnership.

“This will help clean up the area and make it look better. It’s small steps but it is a step in the right direction," said Weatherford.

This service would be required for Eutawville residents who will pay $19 monthly.

It will be optional for those living outside the town limits, who will pay $25.

“It’s just cleaner for the environment. It’s cleaner for everybody and it’s a chance to start the right direction of cleaning up.”

There will be three readings of an ordinance before it is approved.