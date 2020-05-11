Town of Gaston names new Police Chief

Stephen Watkins has been serving in Gaston since 2013. He's been in law enforcement since 2007.

GASTON, S.C. — The Town of Gaston swore in a new police chief on Tuesday.

Stephen Watkins has been serving in Gaston since 2013. He's been in law enforcement since 2007.

Watkins started out as a patrolman and has worked his way up to becoming the new police chief.

"We're more of a rural area. I enjoy the less populated areas. I like it more out here in the country so to say setting," said Watkins. "I enjoy it out here."

The new police chief says he knows how important his department is to the community with response times.

"Knowing they have that quick response time, having a town police force established. That's what we're here for," said Watkins. "To serve them and any concerns or needs that they have, that's what we're here for."

Since Crime Watch hasn't been able to meet during the pandemic, Watkins says he plans on using social media and news to help get things out to the community.

The new police chief says he looks forward to continuing to build relationships in Gaston.

"Hopefully to expand some of that community relations," explained Watkins. "Obviously that's huge these days. We have to have that community relationship. We only have four officers, so we're a small department. Having that one on one relationship with the community gives us that extra eyes and ears that we need."