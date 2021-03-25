Town of Gaston plans to hold Collard and BBQ Festival in October

One of the biggest events in the town for the community each year is the Gaston Collard and BBQ Festival. It's been going on for more than two decades.

GASTON, S.C. — The Town of Gaston is planning to have it's annual Collard and BBQ Festival in October, while keeping safety in mind.

Mary Lyle and Rick Plyler, who live in the community, looks forward to it each year.

"I think it brings people together and it also helps you to know people around your community," said Lyle.

Plyler said, "Y'all come on out to it. We always have a good turnout for the Collard Festival, and I personally love them myself."

Along with the food, the festival features free rides for the kids and live music.

For the past two years, it's been cancelled, once due to the pandemic and another for weather. The festival is traditionally held in October.

Some in the community have been wondering about the event because of the pandemic.

Carol McCombs, a councilwoman for the town, says they're still planning on having the event, while continuing to keep safety in mind. They'll continue to monitor health guidelines for the pandemic as they continue to get closer to the event.

"It's a small town, everybody knows everybody and we just want to take care of everybody that's here," said Councilwoman McCombs. "You need to put on your calendar the first Saturday in October and plan on coming out and being with us. We're just good country folk out here in Gaston."