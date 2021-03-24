Town of Lexington installing final equipment for adaptive traffic signal project

Lexington is on the final phase of their adaptive traffic signal project to help create better traffic flow throughout the town.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Town of Lexington crews have started installing the final equipment for their adaptive traffic signal project to help create better traffic flow in the area.

For the past few years, the town has been working on the project. The town sees around 40,000 vehicles through their area each day.

With the new system, travel time should decrease up to 50%, according to officials.

"Right now, we're installing poles and masked arms for traffic lights throughout town that are not adaptive," said Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington.

Lexington is in the final phase of the project. There are 16 different traffic intersections that will be updated with the new system, which will include adaptive traffic lights and masked arms.

Lexington County Emergency vehicles have devices installed to help change lights to green so they can get through intersections quickly.

The towns says funding for the project came through federal and county funds. The total cost is $6.6 million.

A delivery arrived that will help traffic move more smoothly! 🚗💨



These mast arms will be installed at intersections to complete our adaptive signalization system.🚦



This tech. monitors traffic flow in real time & makes adjustments to help make your commute more efficient.🙌 pic.twitter.com/AszN6wIIgi — Town of Lexington SC (@TownLexingtonSC) March 23, 2021

Barnes says they expect everything to be completed by November of this year.

"Once all of the lights are adaptive and they're synced up, it will monitor traffic flow and create what they call 'green light tunnels' so basically you'll have less time where you're stopping at a traffic light and it'll help traffic move more smoothly through town," explained Barnes.