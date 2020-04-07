Town of Lexington celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks show

While 2020 hasn't been the year everyone anticipated, families were glad to have some kind of normalcy with an annual tradition for the Fourth.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington had fireworks on Friday to celebrate the Fourth of July while encouraging social distancing.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many things including traditions on July 4th. Many events and fireworks shows were cancelled for this year.

Lexington decided they wanted to continue to have fireworks this year but in a different way to have social distancing and keep everyone safe.

“Everything has been so different during the pandemic," Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington says. "We just thought that this was a good way to bring the community together to celebrate our independence and our freedoms and just kind of give people something to really look forward to and do it in a safe way."

People were able to turn their radio to 88.7 FM and listen to a message from Town of Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall. The station also carried patriotic music as the fireworks show went on.

Around 9:15, fireworks lit up the sky in Downtown Lexington.

People like Lauren Sedbrook came from Columbia so her family could watch fireworks together.

"Gives a chance for the families to kind of get together, enjoy what Independence Day is all about. Family being together but still celebrating our independence," explained Sedbrook. "Can kind of still be out in the community, but being safe social distancing."

People sat in their cars or put chairs out to watch fireworks fill the sky.

While 2020 hasn't been the year everyone anticipated, Amy Plemons says her family was glad to have some kind of normalcy with an annual tradition for the Fourth.

"People are still able to stay socially distanced and kind of stick together but still even get out of the house and just celebrate and have some sort of tradition, something that you can do during the summer since so many of our other summer traditions and things we normally do, we can't do right now," said Plemons.