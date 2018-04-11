Lexington, SC (WLTX) — A Veterans Day parade honored those who served in the military Sunday.

People from the Lexington community gathered on Main Street to cheer on the bands and celebrate those who served.

Among the crowd were ex-military and patriots big and small, many of them toting signs supporting veterans with some, like Martha Hanks, even getting emotional over the display of support.

"Coming from an army family and having served myself, it really means a lot when the community comes out and supports everything," Hanks said.

Others, like M.C. Brown came for family fun and a good cause.

"It's a time in our community to show the veterans support and our appreciation," Brown said. "We just wanted to come and bring the family."

Veterans Day is on Sunday, November 11.

© 2018 WLTX