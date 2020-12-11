Town of Lexington makes changes to Food Truck Ordinance

HOA's will now be able to submit a one-time letter to allow food trucks in their neighborhood.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington has made changes to an ordinance, making it easier for food trucks to go into neighborhoods.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, business had to come up with innovate ways to operate.

Some restaurants and businesses turned to food trucks.

"During the pandemic, a lot of things shut down and food trucks became very popular in a very popular way for people to kind of get out in a safe way," said Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington. "So we realized that the process needed to be easier to understand for both neighborhoods and food trucks."

The Town of Lexington has made changes to its food truck ordinance to streamline the process for neighborhoods!



If your neighborhood would like to allow food trucks, just submit a one time letter to the Town {previously a special event permit was required each time}. pic.twitter.com/mnAMVjvO3z — Town of Lexington SC (@TownLexingtonSC) November 9, 2020

The Town of Lexington has made changes to their food truck ordinance.

If a neighborhood has an HOA, they'll need to send a letter to the community action team with the Lexington Police Department that they want to allow food trucks.

Neighborhoods will not have to apply for a permit each time a food truck is there.

Barnes says instead, there will be a one-time letter saying food trucks can be in the neighborhood.

"We just hope it makes it easier for neighborhoods and food trucks to operate within town limits," said Barnes. "It's a very innovative way to conduct a business, especially during these times. We just want to make it easy and we want to make sure it's something that the neighborhood wants though, so that's why we ask for the one-time letter."