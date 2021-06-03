Town of Lexington drops face mask requirement

The move came just hours after South Carolina governor Henry McMaster dropped the requirement to wear masks at restaurants and state government buildings.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington has scrapped its face covering requirement in retail spaces.

Officials made the announcement on Facebook Friday evening, saying, "Effective immediately, Town Council has voted to suspend the ordinance that requires individuals to wear face coverings in retail establishments {grocery stores, pharmacies, big box stores, etc.} within Town limits."

The move came just hours after South Carolina governor Henry McMaster dropped the requirement to wear masks at restaurants and state government buildings, a move in part designed to get all state workers back at the office.

The Town of Lexington extended its face mask ordinance in December as the county dealt with a rise in coronavirus cases. Council voted in favor of the measure by a 5-2 vote after hearing nearly two hours of public input from people both for and against the measure.

The extended ordinance was to be in effect until May 1, 2021, but council did clarify that they could rescind it before that time if virus cases go back down significantly.