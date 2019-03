LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington says the technical issues affecting phone lines and email has been resolved.

The Lexington Police Department tweeted shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday night that the issues were corrected.

Anyone in need of an officer to respond to a call for service is asked to contact Lexington County Communications at (803) 359-6260.

For emergency response, officials say people should continue to call 9-1-1.