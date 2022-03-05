Residents in Norway may be looking at higher water bills

Beginning July 1, residents' water and sewage rates are being increased 4%.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — For the first time in 13 years the water rates in Norway will be changing.

The town of Norway is raising its water rates for the first time since 2009.

Mayor Tracie Clemons says this new rate was calculated by adding a 3% individual income tax rate with a 1.3 % inflation rate.

“The town of Norway council has determined that the existing water rates do not adequately recover the town’s cost for providing water services to the customers," the mayor said.

Residents in the town limits will pay on average an additional 64 cents a month more and those living out of the town limits will pay an average of 84 more cents a month.

According to the mayor, a service charge will be added to the water bill and will be based on the monthly use of water.

“Thereafter, I need everybody to be clear. The water and sewer rates will increase annually up to three percent based upon the inflation rate," said Clemons.