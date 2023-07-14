Town of St. Matthews keeping residents informed with new digital signage

The sign is being funded with $36,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. Information about town council meetings, events, boil and weather advisories will be posted.

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A new digital sign in St. Matthews is keeping residents informed.

“We thought that this could be seen coming from 601 either side and FR Huff Drive and it’s visible, it’s clearly visible to the public," said town administrator Rosyl Warren.

The sign is being funded with $36,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. Information about town council meetings, events, boil and weather advisories will be made available to all residents.

The police and fire departments will also be able to send out announcements to the town.

“I kinda like it, I’ve looked at it a couple of times. It’s bright, easy to see at night," said Warren.

Town administrator Rosyl Warren says typically this information is posted on its Facebook page, which is not always accessible to its senior population. Resident Eugene Robinson says he currently stays informed through word of mouth.

“St. Matthews is a very small town so word travels pretty fast. We hang out at the council on aging. Word gets to us even faster that way because a lot of people at the center that works there hears it and then they pass it on to us and we pass it on to other people," said resident Eugene Johnson.

The town plans to build a brick fixture at the base of the sign and add additional landscaping with flowers.