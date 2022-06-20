Town of Swansea under boil water advisory

SWANSEA, S.C. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire town of Swansea, South Carolina.
Until further notice, residents of the Lexington County town should:
- Boil your water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or cooking
- Don’t use any appliances that might require drinkable water like dish washers, ice machines, drinking fountains, etc.
- Don’t use water from the tap to wash food, dishes, or your hands. Use water that has been boiled and cooled for this purpose.
- Food service businesses should follow all applicable state and federal regulations as well. See SC DHEC’s Food Safety for Industry for more information.
After the boil water advisory is lifted, don't forget to turn on the faucets to flush water lines, and dispose of any ice that may have been made during the boil water advisory.