Whitmire, SC (WLTX) - The Town of Whitmire says that their town doctor has passed away after more than 30 years of serving the community.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the town says Dr. Robert Yannetti passed away that morning. They offered thoughts and prayers for his family.

The family requests no visitors at this time, but they will announce arrangements soon.

Several members of the Whitmire community responded to the news on Facebook.

© 2018 WLTX