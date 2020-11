An overturned tractor trailer is causing delays on I-77 this morning.

An early morning crash on I-77 north bound is causing slow moving traffic this morning at mile marker 6.

Several lanes are blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer that crashed around 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 10.

Drivers should expect delays as crews work to remove the truck from the interstate.

Richland: I77 north bound is slow moving at the 6mm due to a crash blocking several lanes. EXPECT DELAYS as crews work to remove the truck from the roadway! No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/Jgms8ax4TQ — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) November 10, 2020