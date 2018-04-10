Columbia, SC (WLTX) - All eastbound lanes are closed on Interstate 26 due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers, and officials say it may not be open until morning.

The crash occurred on I-26 east at mile marker 106 near St. Andrews Road Thursday night. The interstate is currently closed on the east side from the scene of the crash until Piney Grove Road.

Two tractor trailers and multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of one tractor trailer was "heavily entrapped," but crews were able to extract them. Six people were transported to local hospitals for non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the incident is causing major traffic delays, and it may take several hours to clear.

Chief Michael Sonefeld with the Irmo Fire Department says they are "moving as swiftly as they can," and they hope to have traffic moving in time for Friday morning rush hour.

Columbia and Irmo fire crews are currently on scene, as well Columbia HAZMAT teams, according to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department.

TRAFFIC ALERT: #HAZMAT teams with @ColaFire assisting @IrmoFire with crash involving multiple tractor trailers on #I-26 EB at St. Andrews Rd. #I-26 EB is closed from Piney Grove Rd to scene near St. Andrews exit. — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 4, 2018

According to the Irmo Fire Department, one of the tractor trailers is leaking hazard waste. However it poses no threat to the community.

Drivers are currently being asked to find an alternate route.

© 2018 WLTX