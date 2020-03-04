NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer on I-26 in Newberry County on Friday morning.

The accident happened around 7:40 Friday morning on I-26 Eastbound near mile marker 72, which is 2 miles west of Newberry, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

An unoccupied 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 towing a fifth wheel trailer was parked in the emergency lane. The driver of that vehicle was outside of the truck at the time of the accident.

Troopers say a 2013 Peterbilt tractor trailer was traveling east on I-26 in the right lane when the driver traveled into the emergency lane, striking the person and then the truck.

The driver of the truck then left the scene, according to troopers. The driver, who was later located, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death, driving too fast for conditions and driving under suspension.

The accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.