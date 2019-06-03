COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fire crew found themselves on the other side of an emergency during a crash Wednesday morning.

A Columbia ladder truck was struck by a tractor trailer as its crew responded to a collision on Interstate 20.

Photos posted by the Columbia Fire Department show damage to the vehicle, while a tweet said the crew was transported to a local hospital. They were released after medical evaluation.

The department is now asking drivers to make sure they slow down for emergency vehicles stopped on roads and highways.

"Our firefighters can't help those who are in trouble if you put their lives in jeopardy," they said in a tweet.