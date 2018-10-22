Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — A car crossing Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County was struck by an 18-wheeler around 3 p.m. today.

Chris Brathwaite/WLTX

The driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry was entrapped in the car, and a second-grade child was ejected from the car and struck a building, according to officials.

Chris Brathwaite/WLTX

Details are limited, but officials say the accident happened at US-178 and Calks Ferry Road.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.

