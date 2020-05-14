LEXINGTON, S.C. — As businesses reopen throughout the greater Lexington area, police want to remind drivers to be alert and safe as more drivers return to the roads.

Police say collisions over the past two months while the 'work or home' order has been in place have been far below the yearly average of 120 collisions each month. There were 80 accidents in March and 56 in April, according to police.

Lexington Police Department

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a "home or work order," that essentially puts in place the same restrictions as other states' stay at home orders, on April 6. The order went into effect on April 7. The mandatory home or work order was lifted effective May 4.

Police remind drivers that collision are preventable when alert drivers:

Watch speed;

Are careful during turns across traffic;

Avoid distracted driving;

Avoid running red lights; and

Avoid following too closely.

"Collisions are not accidents and almost always involve human error, taking chances and inattention," police say.