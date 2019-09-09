ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A vehicle fire on Interstate 26 is causing major delays in both directions.

According to the Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle caught fire around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

It happened on I-26 near the I-95 interchange in Orangeburg County. Both lanes were blocked until just before 7:45 a.m.

At that time, one lane reopened on I-26 eastbound.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

