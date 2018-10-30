Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Traffic is delayed in Malfunction Junction Tuesday morning after two collisions on I-26EB.
Highway Patrol reported the first crash on I26 EB near Bush River Rd around 6:22 a.m. That's near I-126.
This collision cleared up just before 8 a.m., but traffic continued to be delayed.
Just a few miles down, there is a collision near Harbison Blvd. Troopers say that crash happened just after 7 a.m.
No injuries are reported in either crash.
If you normally commute on I26 EB Tuesday mornings, seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stick with News19 for the latest road conditions.
