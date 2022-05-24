Travel through West Columbia on your commute? Consider taking an alternate route

Officials say 2 lanes are closed on US-321 (Airport Boulevard) southbound near SC-302 (Charleston Hwy) and Williams Street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're afternoon commute takes you through West Columbia, be prepared for traffic delays due to drainage repairs on Airport Boulevard.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says to expect delays as they work on the intersection due to drainage repairs in the area in front of the new U-Haul and across from Piggy Park.

Congestion is expected during rush hour traffic from Columbia toward I-26. Two lanes remain open.

No word yet on how long it will take to repair but officials recommend drivers take an alternate route if possible.