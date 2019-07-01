Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Traffic is moving again on Interstate 20 near Columbia, after an overturned RV caused a fuel leak, closing the highway for more than five hours Sunday.

The crash happened on I-20 West near Bush River Road (exit 63). According to Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck caused a fuel leak across the entire highway. The collision was roughly a mile from Malfunction Junction.

Officials say 40 gallons of diesel spilled, but did not reach the Saluda River.

The driver of the RV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Irmo Fire Department

Traffic was diverted from I-20 W to I-26 E.

