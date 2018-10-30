Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Traffic is moving again at Malfunction Junction Tuesday after two collisions on I-26 eastbound slowed things down.

Highway Patrol reported the first crash on I26 EB near Bush River Rd around 6:22 a.m. That's near I-126.

This collision cleared up just before 8 a.m., but traffic continued to be delayed.

Just a few miles down, there was a collision near Harbison Boulevard. Troopers say that crash happened just after 7 a.m.

** @WLTX Road Traffic ALERT** Accident on I-26 Eastbound at Exit 103 Harbison Blvd. #News19Traffic pic.twitter.com/MSSrwtwuoa — Efren Afante (@EfrenWLTX) October 30, 2018

No injuries are reported in either crash.

If you normally commute on I26 EB Tuesday mornings, seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stick with News19 for the latest road conditions.

