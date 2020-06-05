SWANSEA, S.C. — Police say a traffic stop for littering led to the arrest of 7 people at a Swansea home.

Police say they say were at a house in Swansea following a traffic stop after the occupants of a vehicle threw a grocery bag full of trash out the window.

While at the house, police say they observed several kids inside the home and it was apparent that marijuana was being smoked in the house with the children present.

When they tried to talk to the homeowner about the incident, police say they were blown off and told to go get a warrant. So, they did.

When pulling in to execute a search warrant on the home, police say one person was on the back porch smoking a blunt.

After completing the search, police say 7 people were taken into custody: Catherine Jones, Santana Jones, Sammy Young, Darnell Bolton, Jayln Scott, Travond Deas and Stepone Garner.

Police say most were charged with marijuana and paraphernalia. Some were charged with resisting, and some already had warrants for their arrest.

Police say DSS will receive copies of the police report and will follow up to check on the children at the homes.